Williams sails past Dickson to claim Congressional Cup title

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ian Williams of Britain beat Scotty Dickson of the host Long Beach Yacht Club 3-0 to win the Congressional Cup match racing title Sunday.

Williams claimed his fourth Congressional Cup since 2011. He defeated defending champion and four-time Congressional Cup winner Taylor Canfield of the United States in the semifinals Saturday.

Canfield took third overall after beating Johnnie Berntsson of Sweden 2-0.

Canfield is skipper of America's Cup challenger Stars & Stripes Team USA, which is backed by the Long Beach Yacht Club.