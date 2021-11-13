Williams runs for 266 yards, 3 TDs in UNLV's win over Hawaii
1 of33 UNLV defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) celebrates with teammates after UNLV defeated Hawaii in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of33 UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (25) tackles Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of33 Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) is tackled by UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
4 of33 UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (0) celebrates after making an interception against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 5 of33
6 of33 UNLV offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright (60) celebrates after UNLV defeated Hawaii in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
7 of33 UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo stands on the sidlines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of33 UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (0) intercepts a pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
9 of33 UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (25) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 10 of33
11 of33 Hawaii defensive lineman John Tuitupou (90) blocks a field goal attempt by UNLV place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
12 of33 Hawaii fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game between UNLV and Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
13 of33 Fans wave a Hawaii flag during the second half of an NCAA college football game between UNLV and Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
14 of33 UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 Fans watch before an NCAA college football game between UNLV and Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
17 of33 UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson, right, attempts to tackle Hawaii running back Dae Dae Hunter during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
18 of33 Hawaii defensive back Cortez Davis (18) forces UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
19 of33 Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) throws against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 20 of33
21 of33 Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner, right, breaks a tackle attempt by UNLV defensive back Aaron Lewis (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
22 of33 UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
23 of33 UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
24 of33 UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) hands off the ball to running back Charles Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 25 of33
26 of33 Hawaii defensive back Quentin Frazier (19) and defensive back Kai Kaneshiro (24) celebrate after Hawaii made an interception against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
27 of33 A Hawaii fan reacts before an NCAA college football game between UNLV and Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
28 of33 Hawaii head coach Todd Graham motions toward the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
29 of33 Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) celebrates after scoring at touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford (8) reacts after Hawaii recovered a fumble by UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
32 of33 Hawaii wide receiver Nick Mardner (84) celebrates after scoring at touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
33 of33
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Williams rushed for a career-high 266 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead UNLV to a 27-13 win over Hawaii on Saturday.
Williams, already UNLV's career rushing leader, had a school-record 38 carries and rushed for 200 yards for the second time in his career. He became the fourth UNLV player to go over 1,000 in a season twice. In the process, he passed Boise State's Jay Ajayi to move into fourth place on the Mountain West Conference career rushing list with 4,035 yards.