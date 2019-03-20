Williams leads Robert Morris over Cornell 98-89 in OT in CIT

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams had 36 points to out-duel Jimmy Boeheim and lift Robert Morris to a 98-89 overtime win over Cornell in the first round of the CIT on Tuesday night. Boeheim led the Big Red with a career-high 31 points.

Matt Morgan had 24 points, including the game-tying shot at the end of regulation, for the Big Red (15-16).

