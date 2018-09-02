Will Power leads IndyCar's long awaited return to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Will Power will lead IndyCar's return to Portland International Raceway as the pole-sitter for the race.

Portland hosted open-wheel racing for 24 years but has not had an event since 2007. Fans lined up by the hundreds at the main gate long before it opened for the first major event in 11 years.

IndyCar has a tight four-man championship race and three of the contenders start in the top three slots Sunday. Power, defending series champion Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi start 1-2-3. Series points leader Scott Dixon starts 11th.

Dixon holds a 26-point lead over Rossi in Dixon's bid to win a fifth IndyCar title. The season concludes Sept. 16 at Sonoma, California, with a race worth double points.

