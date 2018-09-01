https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/White-Sox-6-Red-Sox-1-13198456.php
White Sox 6, Red Sox 1
|Boston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Holt ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palka dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Swihart 1b-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|36
|6
|14
|6
|Boston
|000
|000
|010—1
|Chicago
|300
|000
|30x—6
LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Kinsler (23), Y.Sanchez (27), A.Garcia 2 (11), K.Smith (4). HR_Benintendi (16), Moncada (17), Davidson (19). CS_Betts (6), Kinsler (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Eovaldi L,5-7
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Pomeranz
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thornburg
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Workman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Kopech
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Covey W,5-12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Minaya H,7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Eovaldi pitched to 0 batter in the 3rd
Covey pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Kopech (Betts), by Eovaldi (Sanchez), by Kopech (Leon), by Pomeranz (Palka).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:53. A_23,625 (40,615).
