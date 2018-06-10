White Sox 5, Red Sox 2

Chicago Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 2b 5 1 2 0 Bnntndi lf 4 1 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 2 1 1 Mreland 1b 3 0 1 0 Palka rf 5 0 2 2 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0 Dvidson 1b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 2 0 1 1 Narvaez c 4 0 2 0 Nunez ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 2 1 0 1 Holt 2b 4 0 1 0 Tilson lf 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 T.Thmps cf 4 0 0 1 Swihart rf 4 0 1 0 Leon c 4 0 1 0 Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 34 2 7 1

Chicago 101 001 002—5 Boston 010 000 100—2

E_Bogaerts (4), Devers (12), Moncada (7). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Boston 12. 2B_J.Abreu (25), Palka 2 (8), Benintendi (18), J.Martinez (15), Leon (4). SB_Devers (2), Bradley Jr. (7). S_Tilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lopez W,2-4 6 1-3 6 2 1 3 6 Jones H,6 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Fry H,7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Soria S,8-10 1 0 0 0 1 2 Boston Porcello L,8-3 6 5 3 2 3 5 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2 Workman 1 1 0 0 0 3 Barnes 1 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_by Porcello (Davidson), by Lopez (Bradley Jr.), by Jones (Bogaerts).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:15. A_36,998 (37,731).