White Sox 4, Yankees 1

Chicago New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Rondon ss 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 1 1 0 Andujar dh 4 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker 3b 4 1 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 1 0 0 G.Trres ss 4 0 2 0 Dlmnico dh 4 1 0 0 Bird 1b 3 0 1 0 LaMarre lf 4 1 3 4 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 1 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 2 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 3 0 1 1 Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 32 1 6 1

Chicago 020 100 100—4 New York 000 010 000—1

LOB_Chicago 4, New York 6. 2B_Rondon (5), LaMarre 2 (8), Bird (14). HR_LaMarre (2). CS_Y.Sanchez (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lopez W,5-9 7 5 1 1 2 6 Cedeno H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 Fry S,4-5 1 1 0 0 0 2 New York Sabathia L,7-5 6 5 3 3 2 6 Green 1 1 1 1 1 0 Cole 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:55. A_40,887 (47,309).