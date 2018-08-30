https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/White-Sox-4-Yankees-1-13192580.php
White Sox 4, Yankees 1
|Chicago
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andujar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dlmnico dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|LaMarre lf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Chicago
|020
|100
|100—4
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
LOB_Chicago 4, New York 6. 2B_Rondon (5), LaMarre 2 (8), Bird (14). HR_LaMarre (2). CS_Y.Sanchez (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez W,5-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Cedeno H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry S,4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Sabathia L,7-5
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Green
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:55. A_40,887 (47,309).
