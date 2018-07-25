White Sox 4, Angels 2

Chicago Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 2b 4 2 2 1 Fltcher 3b 3 0 1 1 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Trout cf 2 0 0 1 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 1 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 4 1 1 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 1 1 J.Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 2 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Vlbuena ph 1 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 2 1 0 0 Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 30 2 4 2

Chicago 002 000 110—4 Los Angeles 000 000 020—2

E_Kinsler (7). LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Davidson (15), Fletcher (6), Kinsler (18). HR_Moncada (13). SB_Trout (19). SF_A.Garcia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Rodon W,3-3 7 2-3 2 2 2 3 8 Minaya 0 1 0 0 1 0 Gomez H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soria S,16-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Pena L,1-1 6 4 2 2 3 2 Ramirez 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Minaya pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Minaya (Simmons).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:58. A_33,937 (45,050).