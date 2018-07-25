https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/White-Sox-4-Angels-2-13102576.php
White Sox 4, Angels 2
|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Fltcher 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Chicago
|002
|000
|110—4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020—2
E_Kinsler (7). LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Davidson (15), Fletcher (6), Kinsler (18). HR_Moncada (13). SB_Trout (19). SF_A.Garcia (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Rodon W,3-3
|7
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Minaya
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gomez H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria S,16-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Pena L,1-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Minaya pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Minaya (Simmons).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:58. A_33,937 (45,050).
