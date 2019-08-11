https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/White-Sox-3-Athletics-2-14296135.php
White Sox 3, Athletics 2
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|L.Grcia cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jay rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Skole dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.McCnn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Goins 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hrrmann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|We.Cstl c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|Oakland
|000
|000
|002—2
|Chicago
|001
|010
|10x—3
E_Goins (5), Herrmann (2). DP_Chicago 3. LOB_Oakland 13, Chicago 5. 2B_Pinder (16), L.Garcia (22), J.Abreu (25). HR_El.Jimenez (19). SB_L.Garcia 2 (14). S_Jay (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Roark L,7-8
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|7
|Petit
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hendriks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|R.Lopez W,7-9
|6
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Marshall H,10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bummer H,14
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome S,23-24
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:19. A_27,026 (40,615).
