White Sox 12, Rangers 2
|Texas
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|E.White cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Fsher lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|H.Pence rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|P.Wsdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Leblanc 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Skole pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Sa.Huff c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dedelow pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Frsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pr.Beck 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d'Arnud ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Palka rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Davis pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Granite lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Rllin rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Cruz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fontana 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|McRnlds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|1
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|12
|Texas
|000
|010
|001—2
|Chicago
|102
|020
|43x—12
E_Davis (1), Anderson (4). DP_Texas 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4), d'Arnaud (2), Rollin (2), Abreu (4), Alonso (2), Palka (2), Engel (2). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Garcia (1), Alonso (5). SB_Garcia (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hammel L, 2-1
|4 1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Kelley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Springs
|BS, 0-4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Medina
|1 1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Nova W, 1-2
|5 2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Colome H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ruiz
|BS, 0-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Hammel (Abreu).
WP_Hammel.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Rob Drake; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:50. A_3,836
