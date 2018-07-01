https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/White-Sox-10-Rangers-5-13041958.php
White Sox 10, Rangers 5
Published 6:39 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|5
|3
|4
|1
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|Tocci rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tilson lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Profar 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rua lf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Engel cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Chicago
|101
|050
|102—10
|Texas
|000
|200
|030—
|5
E_Engel (4). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Texas 12. 2B_Ti.Anderson (10), A.Garcia 2 (5), Davidson (13), Engel (10), Rua (2). 3B_A.Garcia (2), J.Abreu (1), Gallo (1). SB_Odor (4), Kiner-Falefa (6). SF_J.Abreu (4). S_Tilson (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez W,4-5
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Fry
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cedeno
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Soria S,12-14
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|Hamels L,4-7
|5
|9
|7
|7
|0
|7
|Claudio
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Moore
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
J.Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Hamels.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Joe West.
T_3:16. A_22,684 (49,115).
View Comments