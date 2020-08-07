White, Poelti lead Spurs past short-handed Jazz 119-111

Recommended Video:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Derrick White scored 24 points, Jakob Poelti added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs got a much-needed win over the short-handed Utah Jazz 119-111 on Friday.

Lonnie Walker and Rudy Gay both finished with 14 points for the Spurs, who moved into sole possession of 10th place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of surging Phoenix. The Suns are 4-0 since the NBA restart, but were idle Friday.

San Antonio got a huge lift in the third quarter from the 33-year-old Gay, who scored 10 points during one stretch to help open a 16-point lead.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points off the bench to lead the Jazz, while Tony Bradley had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert (rest), Donovan Mitchell (left peroneal strain) and Mike Conley (right knee soreness) did not play for the Jazz, who were held to 41.8% shooting from the floor. Royce O’Neale (right calf soreness) and Nigel Williams-Goss (left ankle sprain) also sat out.

The Jazz fell a half-game behind Houston in the battle for fourth place in the West. The Rockets played the Lakers on Friday night.

Utah Jazz' Juwan Morgan (16), fouls San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White during second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Utah Jazz' Juwan Morgan (16), fouls San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White during second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close White, Poelti lead Spurs past short-handed Jazz 119-111 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

TIP INS

Jazz: Juwan Morgan injured his right knee after hauling in an offensive rebound with 2:32 left and was taken to the locker room. ... Joe Ingles played 16 minutes in the first half and finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field. He did not play in the second half as the Jazz just wanted to help him condition.

Spurs: Will play the Jazz again on Aug. 13

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play the Nuggets on Saturday.

Spurs: Play the Pelicans on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports