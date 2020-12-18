When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. That gave Harrington enough experience to speak to what he saw at the PNC Championship.
“This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,” Harrington said Friday. “He should know that himself. He ain't the star of the show this week, and that's very much amongst the players. Everybody is stopping to watch Charlie.”