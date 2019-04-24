Wheeler homers, strikes out 11 as Mets rout Phillies 9-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler hit his first major league home run and struck out 11 in seven sharp innings as the New York Mets handed the Philadelphia Phillies their fifth loss in six games, 9-0 on Tuesday night.

The only spirit the Phillies showed came with two outs in the ninth when two fastballs by Mets reliever Jacob Rhame sailed over Rhys Hoskins' head. The benches started to clear after the first time, and Hoskins angrily slung his bat after the next one, which was ball four.

Wheeler also doubled and drove in three runs and Todd Frazier connected for a grand slam that made it 8-0 in the fifth.

Bryce Harper was hitless in three at-bats, striking out twice before leaving for a substitute. The Phillies star had an uneventful night, a day after his wild rant at an umpire that has Major League Baseball looking at whether he should be penalized.

Wheeler (2-2) put on a power display with his bat and arm, becoming the majors' first 100-100 player this season — he hit and pitched a ball at least 100 mph, according to Statcast.

Wheeler did it in his 100th career start, too. He fanned seven straight in the early innings, and gave himself a cushion at the plate.

A career .129 hitter, Wheeler lined a two-run double in the second off Zach Eflin (2-3). The next time up, Wheeler did even better, launching a drive over the wall in left-center.

Wheeler kept up a surprising longball show by Mets pitchers. Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom also have gone deep this year, making the Mets the first NL team in more than 110 years to have three pitchers homer in the first 25 games of a season.

Frazier broke open the game with his fifth career slam, tagging Drew Anderson. Frazier made his season debut Monday after being slowed by a strained left oblique.

The Phillies have totaled just two runs while losing three in a row, and were shut out for the first time season. They went down quietly Monday when their last 16 batters were retired, and manager Gabe Kapler said before this game that he wanted to see whether his team would respond with any energy.

They didn't, at least until two outs in the ninth. The closest the Phillies came to scoring was in the fourth when Maikel Franco was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Jeff McNeil on Cesar Hernandez's single.

Hernandez also let an easy grounder roll through his legs with two outs in the second, allowing Wheeler to score from second.

Mets relievers Luis Avilan and Rhame finished off the five-hitter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Victor Arano (elbow inflammation) might be a couple weeks from throwing, Kapler said.

Mets: CF Brandon Nimmo exited after three innings because of a left oblique twinge. ... SS Amed Rosario didn't start for the second straight day because of flulike symptoms.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.55 ERA) hasn't given up more than two earned runs in any of this three starts this season.

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas (1-0, 9.58) pitches while speculation swirls that Gio Gonzalez might be signed to take his spot in the rotation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports