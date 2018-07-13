Steve Wheatcroft hits on the 17th hole during the first-round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Silvis, Ill. (Jessica Gallagher/The Dispatch - The Rock Island Argus via AP)
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Steve Wheatcroft shot a career-best 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead in the John Deere Classic.
Wheatcroft birdied seven of the last nine holes to finish a shot ahead of Michael Kim. Johnson Wagner, Nick Taylor, Andres Romero and Joel Dahmen shot opening-round 64s. Francesco Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago, was among a group of players three strokes back.
Zach Johnson shot 69 and three-time John Deere winner Steve Stricker finished at 1-under 70.
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, the highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew because of a right shoulder injury.