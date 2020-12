Bob Rose, a longtime Westport resident, and Starbuck Equestrian’s Rio’s Latte decisively won the 2020 Professional Horsemen Association’s National Invitational Championship in the Jumper Division.

Rose also won the 2020 Fairfield-Westchester Professional Horsemen Association’s (FW-PHA) Championship ribbon in the 3’ Training / Schooling Jumper Division and was Reserve Champion in both the FW-PHA’s Child Adult Jumper Division and the 2’6” Training / Schooling Jumper Division.