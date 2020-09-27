West Ham beats Wolves 4-0 for first points of EPL season

Recommended Video:

LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham collected its first points of the Premier League season by overwhelming Wolverhampton in a 4-0 win on Sunday.

An own-goal by Raul Jimenez, who unwittingly deflected in Tomas Soucek's glancing header from a corner, and Sebastien Haller's stoppage-time header capped a woeful night for Wolves at the Olympic Stadium as they lost for the second time in a week.

Wolves were also beaten 3-1 by Manchester City on Monday and aren't showing the defensive resilience they had last season in their run to seventh place in the league and the Europa League quarterfinals.

After losing to Newcastle and Arsenal, West Ham had to cope without its manager for the game against Wolves after David Moyes contracted COVID-19 during the week.

It didn't stop the hosts dominating, with Bowen cutting in from the right and curling a shot into the bottom corner in the 17th minute after a quickly taken free kick by Pablo Fornals.

Bowen tucked home a close-range finish after Fornals struck the post with a long-range shot to put West Ham two goals in front.

West Ham's Tomas Soucek celebrates after his team's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium, London, England, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Andy Rain/Pool via AP) less West Ham's Tomas Soucek celebrates after his team's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium, London, England, Sunday, Sept. 27, ... more Photo: Andy Rain, AP Photo: Andy Rain, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close West Ham beats Wolves 4-0 for first points of EPL season 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Jimenez's own-goal made it 3-0 in the 66th and Haller added a fourth with a far-post header from Arthur Masuaku's cross in the third minute of stoppage time, five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports