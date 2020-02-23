Welch, English deliver late as St. Bonaventure tops Richmond

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Dominick Welch had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jaren English scored 17 points to help Saint Bonaventure to a 75-71 win over Richmond on Saturday night.

Welch made one of two free throws with 50 seconds remaining to give the Bonnies a 69-59 lead before Richmond went on an 8-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Blake Francis with 16 seconds left.

Welch made two free throws then Richmond's Tyler Burton made a layup and the score was 73-71 at seven seconds to go. The Spiders then fouled English and he made both free throws for a key four-point lead with four seconds left.

Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton scored 13 points each, with Lofton adding seven assists for Saint Bonaventure (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Francis had 23 points for the Spiders (20-7, 10-4), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Jacob Gilyard added 16 points and six assists. Grant Golden had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The win pulled the Bonnies into a third-place tie with Richmond with four games remaining in the conference season.

Saint Bonaventure faces Duquesne at home on Wednesday. Richmond plays at George Washington on Wednesday.

