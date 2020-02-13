https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Wednesday-s-Scores-15052382.php
Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
3A District 2 Qualifier=
Semifinal=
Seattle Prep 79, Blanchet 59
3A Metro Championship=
Semifinal=
Eastside Catholic 85, O'Dea 62
4A GSL/MCC=
First Round=
Walla Walla 68, Mead 61, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Neah Bay 78, Clallam Bay 29
1B District 7=
Quarterfinal=
Odessa 59, Northport 37
2A District 3=
First Round=
Sequim 92, Foster 22
3A District 2 Qualifier=
Semifinal=
Lakeside (Seattle) 44, Bainbridge 40
3A Metro Championship=
Semifinal=
Garfield 49, Seattle Prep 44
4A GSL/MCC=
Quarterfinal=
Central Valley 79, Richland 44
Gonzaga Prep 58, Walla Walla 46
Mead 50, Chiawana 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
