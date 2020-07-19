Watford fires Nigel Pearson with 2 Premier League games left

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fired manager Nigel Pearson on Sunday with only two games remaining this season as the team tries to stay in the Premier League.

The surprise move saw Watford announce internal promotions with Hayden Mullins taking charge for the remaining games, assisted by Graham Stack.

Pearson was hired in December until the end of the season. The Hornets were bottom of the table when he took over, and Pearson won seven of his 23 games.

Back-to-back wins over Norwich and Newcastle gave Watford breathing space over the bottom three but Watford lost 3-1 at relegation rival West Ham on Friday, conceding three goals in the first half.

Watford is immediately above the drop zone and three points in front of Bournemouth, which lost 2-0 to Southampton on Sunday and has played a game more than Watford with an inferior goal difference.

Watford's remaining league games are at home to Manchester City on Tuesday and away to Arsenal next Sunday, when Bournemouth goes to Everton.

Pearson helped Leicester to escape relegation from the Premier League in 2014-15. Leicester famously went on to win the title in the next season.

