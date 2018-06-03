Washington takes 2-time defending champ Oklahoma out of WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Taran Alvelo shut out the two-time defending national champions and Washington eliminated Oklahoma from the Women's College World Series with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

Julia DePonte had three hits and two RBIs. The Huskies (52-8) will try to win their second national title starting Monday, when they play UCLA or Florida State in the best-of-three championship series. Washington won the title in 2009.

Oklahoma (57-5) was trying to join UCLA as the only programs to win three straight titles. The Sooners entered the World Series as the nation's highest-scoring team, but Washington shut them out twice.

Oklahoma started No. 2 pitcher Paige Lowary, but ace Paige Parker replaced her early. Parker gave up one run and four hits in four innings in her final college game. She finished her career with 10 World Series victories. She threw two shutouts on Saturday.

The Huskies finished fourth in the Pac-12 in the regular season, but they are undefeated outside of the conference.

DePonte singled to score Sis Bates and put Washington up 1-0 in the first. Noelle Hee's single scored DePonte to make it 2-0 in the third.

With two on and two outs in the fifth, Oklahoma's Shay Knighten lined a pitch to right field, but Trysten Melhart dove and caught it to end the threat. DePonte hit a solo homer off Parker in the fifth to make it 3-0.



