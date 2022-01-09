Washington beats Giants on Gibson TD run, McCain's 2 INTs TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 4:31 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Gibson ran for a career-high 146 yards, scored a touchdown and capped his first 1,000-yard rushing season by leading Washington to a 22-7 victory over New York on Sunday in what might have been Dave Gettleman's final game as the Giants' general manager.
Bobby McCain returned the first of his two interceptions 30 yards for a touchdown, and Joey Slye kicked three field goals as Washington (7-10) finished a season in which it went from division winners a year ago to an also-ran.