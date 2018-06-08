Washington beats CS Fullerton 8-5 in super regional opener





Washington's Kaiser Weiss hits a two-run double against Cal State Fullerton during the ninth inning of Game 1 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional Friday, June 8, 2018, in Fullerton, Calif. Washington's Kaiser Weiss, left, celebrates his two-run double as Cal State Fullerton's Hank LoForte watches during the ninth inning of Game 1 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional Friday, June 8, 2018, in Fullerton, Calif. Washington won 8-5.

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Levi Jordan was 3 for 4 with two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to eight games and Washington beat Cal State Fullerton 8-5 on Friday in the Huskies' first NCAA Tournament super regional.

Washington scored two runs in the fifth inning — including Jordan's sacrifice fly — for Fullerton's only deficit this postseason. Freshman Kaiser Weiss hit a two-run double in the ninth after entering as a defensive replacement.

Washington (34-23) came in 0-8 against Fullerton.

Washington freshman starter Lucas Knowles struck out three while allowing five hits and one earned run. Closer Alex Hardy entered in the seventh and slated Game 2 starter Joe DeMers pitched the ninth.

Fullerton (35-24) was undone by five errors.

Sahid Valenzuela hit a two-out RBI triple in the seventh and scored on Jace Chamberlin's single to pull Fullerton to 6-5. Fullerton left the bases loaded in the eighth.