Washington State S Jalen Thompson loses year of eligibility

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State safety Jalen Thompson has lost his final year of eligibility for violating an NCAA rule and will enter the NFL supplemental draft.

Thompson's status was announced by the school on Saturday. No other details about the violation were released by the school.

Thompson was a three-year starter at Washington State and an honorable mention all-Pac-12 selection after his junior season where he 66 tackles and two interceptions. He was expected to be the anchor of Washington State's secondary going into his senior season.

Thompson tweeted his thanks to Washington State coaches and fans on Saturday.

