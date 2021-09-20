Washington-Miami Runs

Nationals first. Lane Thomas walks. Alcides Escobar singles to shallow center field. Lane Thomas to second. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alcides Escobar out at second. Lane Thomas to third. Josh Bell walks. Juan Soto to second. Ryan Zimmerman flies out to shallow right field to Jesus Sanchez. Keibert Ruiz singles to left field. Josh Bell to second. Juan Soto scores. Lane Thomas scores. Carter Kieboom lines out to deep center field to Bryan De La Cruz.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 2, Marlins 0.

Nationals second. Luis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Luzardo to Lewin Diaz. Erick Fedde flies out to right field to Jesus Sanchez. Lane Thomas homers to center field. Alcides Escobar singles to left field. Juan Soto singles to center field. Alcides Escobar to second. Josh Bell strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Marlins 0.

Marlins third. Eddy Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Ryan Zimmerman. Jesus Luzardo grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Ryan Zimmerman. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers to right field. Bryan De La Cruz reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Alcides Escobar. Jesus Sanchez homers to center field. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Lewis Brinson grounds out to shortstop, Carter Kieboom to Ryan Zimmerman.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Nationals 3, Marlins 3.

Nationals fifth. Juan Soto walks. Josh Bell doubles to deep right field. Juan Soto to third. Ryan Zimmerman flies out to shallow center field to Joe Panik. Keibert Ruiz singles. Josh Bell scores. Juan Soto scores. Carter Kieboom hit by pitch. Keibert Ruiz to second. Luis Garcia doubles. Carter Kieboom to third. Keibert Ruiz scores. Erick Fedde grounds out to shallow infield, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Lewin Diaz. Lane Thomas grounds out to shallow infield, Zach Pop to Lewin Diaz.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Marlins 3.

Marlins fifth. Eddy Alvarez strikes out on a foul tip. Sandy Leon grounds out to shallow infield to Alcides Escobar. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers to center field. Bryan De La Cruz flies out to Juan Soto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Marlins 4.

Nationals seventh. Keibert Ruiz strikes out swinging. Carter Kieboom walks. Luis Garcia singles to shallow infield. Carter Kieboom to second. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hitting for Alberto Baldonado. Yadiel Hernandez flies out to deep right field to Jesus Sanchez. Carter Kieboom to third. Luis Garcia to second. Carter Kieboom scores. Lane Thomas grounds out to shortstop, Eddy Alvarez to Lewin Diaz.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 7, Marlins 4.

Marlins seventh. Nick Fortes pinch-hitting for Zach Thompson. Nick Fortes singles to shallow center field. Eddy Alvarez doubles to deep left field. Nick Fortes to third. Miguel Rojas pinch-hitting for Sandy Leon. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Ryan Zimmerman. Eddy Alvarez to third. Nick Fortes scores. Jazz Chisholm Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Josh Bell. Eddy Alvarez scores. Bryan De La Cruz walks. Jesus Sanchez singles to center field. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Lewis Brinson reaches on error. Jesus Sanchez to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Fielding error by Alcides Escobar. Lewin Diaz flies out to left field to Josh Bell.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 7, Marlins 7.

Marlins tenth. Jesus Sanchez is intentionally walked. Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 8, Nationals 7.