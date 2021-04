Nationals first. Victor Robles lines out to left field to AJ Pollock. Trea Turner singles to left center field. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trea Turner out at second. Ryan Zimmerman singles to shortstop. Juan Soto to third. Starlin Castro singles to shallow right field. Ryan Zimmerman out at third. Juan Soto scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers second. Will Smith walks. Max Muncy walks. Will Smith to second. AJ Pollock walks. Max Muncy to second. Will Smith to third. Gavin Lux reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. AJ Pollock to second. Max Muncy to third. Will Smith out at home. Zach McKinstry singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Gavin Lux to third. AJ Pollock scores. Max Muncy scores. Julio Urias grounds out to shallow infield to Ryan Zimmerman. Chris Taylor homers to left field. Zach McKinstry scores. Gavin Lux scores. Corey Seager lines out to deep right field to Juan Soto.

5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Nationals 1.

Dodgers fifth. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Corey Seager singles to right center field. Justin Turner doubles to deep left center field. Corey Seager scores. Will Smith flies out to center field to Victor Robles. Max Muncy is intentionally walked. AJ Pollock called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 6, Nationals 1.

Nationals sixth. Trea Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Juan Soto homers to right field. Ryan Zimmerman singles to left field. Starlin Castro flies out to right field to Zach McKinstry. Jordy Mercer singles to right center field. Ryan Zimmerman to third. Yan Gomes singles to shallow center field. Jordy Mercer to third. Ryan Zimmerman scores. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hitting for Hernan Perez. Yadiel Hernandez hit by pitch. Yan Gomes to second. Andrew Stevenson pinch-hitting for Austin Voth. Andrew Stevenson strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 6, Nationals 3.

Dodgers seventh. Chris Taylor pops out to shallow right field to Ryan Zimmerman. Corey Seager flies out to left field to Andrew Stevenson. Justin Turner doubles. Will Smith is intentionally walked. Max Muncy singles to shortstop. Will Smith to second. Justin Turner to third. AJ Pollock doubles to left field. Max Muncy scores. Will Smith scores. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 9, Nationals 3.

Nationals ninth. Andrew Stevenson grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Max Muncy. Victor Robles singles to left center field. Trea Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Victor Robles out at second. Juan Soto homers to right field. Trea Turner scores. Jonathan Lucroy pinch-hitting for Wander Suero. Jonathan Lucroy singles to center field. Starlin Castro grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Max Muncy.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 9, Nationals 5.