Washington Football Prep Poll
WASHINGTON POLL
|Class 4A
|1. Lake Stevens (5)
|1-0
|58
|2. Woodinville
|1-0
|53
|3. Graham-Kapowsin
|1-0
|35
|(tie) Kennedy
|1-0
|35
|5. Camas
|1-0
|33
|6. Puyallup
|1-0
|30
|(tie) Chiawana (1)
|1-0
|30
|8. Skyview
|1-0
|15
|9. Central Valley
|1-0
|14
|10. Bothell
|1-0
|12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Union 8.
___
|Class 3A
|1. Eastside Catholic (6)
|1-0
|60
|2. O'Dea
|1-0
|36
|3. Lakes
|1-0
|32
|4. Mt. Spokane
|1-0
|30
|5. Lincoln
|0-1
|28
|6. Kamiakin
|1-0
|23
|7. Bellevue
|0-1
|16
|8. Bethel
|0-1
|13
|9. Peninsula
|0-1
|12
|10. Oak Harbor
|1-0
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Garfield 7.
___
|Class 2A
|1. Hockinson (6)
|1-0
|60
|2. Steilacoom
|1-0
|52
|3. Tumwater
|1-0
|50
|4. Archbishop Murphy
|1-0
|28
|5. West Valley (Spokane)
|1-0
|26
|6. Liberty (Issaquah)
|1-0
|22
|(tie) Fife
|1-0
|22
|8. Lynden
|1-0
|19
|9. Black Hills
|1-0
|10
|10. North Kitsap
|0-1
|6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|Class 1A
|1. Royal (3)
|1-0
|39
|2. Lynden Christian (1)
|1-0
|38
|3. Newport
|1-0
|34
|4. Mount Baker (1)
|1-0
|32
|5. Zillah
|1-0
|26
|6. La Salle
|1-0
|18
|7. Colville
|0-1
|13
|8. Cascade Christian
|0-0
|11
|9. Hoquiam
|1-0
|10
|10. Connell
|0-1
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Wahluke 8. Port Townsend 7. Montesano 7.
___
|Class 2B
|1. Kalama (4)
|1-0
|58
|2. Napavine (1)
|1-0
|49
|3. Onalaska (1)
|1-0
|40
|4. Adna
|1-0
|38
|5. Toledo
|1-0
|31
|6. Tri-Cities Prep
|1-0
|25
|7. Reardan
|1-0
|24
|8. Chewelah (Jenkins)
|0-1
|19
|9. Colfax
|1-0
|13
|10. Lake Roosevelt
|0-0
|9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
|Class 1B
|1. Odessa (4)
|1-0
|40
|2. Almira Coulee-Hartline
|1-0
|36
|3. Entiat
|1-0
|16
|4. Naselle
|1-0
|15
|(tie) Quilcene
|1-0
|15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Neah Bay 13. Lummi 13.
___
