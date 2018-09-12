Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6) 2-0 91
2. Union (1) 2-0 68
(tie) Mount Si 2-0 68
4. Chiawana (1) 2-0 53
(tie) Lake Stevens 2-0 53
6. Sumner (1) 2-0 48
7. Woodinville 2-0 31
8. Puyallup (1) 2-0 26
9. Bothell 2-0 25
10. Central Valley 1-1 17

Others receiving 6 or more points: Camas 11. Gonzaga Prep 11.

___

Class 3A
1. O'Dea (4) 2-0 93
2. Eastside Catholic (4) 1-1 81
3. Bellevue (1) 2-0 70
4. Rainier Beach (1) 2-0 55
5. Lincoln 1-1 54
6. Mt. Spokane 2-0 33
7. Hermiston, Oregon 2-0 31
8. Bethel 1-1 28
9. Kamiakin 2-0 19
10. Garfield 1-1 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mountain View 12.

___

Class 2A
1. Tumwater (2) 2-0 91
2. Hockinson (8) 2-0 89
3. Lynden 2-0 62
4. Liberty (Issaquah) 2-0 55
5. Archbishop Murphy 1-1 42
6. Steilacoom 2-0 38
7. West Valley (Spokane) 2-0 37
8. Selah 1-0 34
9. North Kitsap 2-0 26
10. Pullman 2-0 19

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1A
1. Royal (9) 2-0 90
2. Montesano 2-0 68
3. Cascade Christian 2-0 53
4. Zillah 1-0 39
5. Connell 0-1 36
6. Okanogan 2-0 34
7. Meridian 1-1 33
8. Newport 1-1 26
9. Mount Baker 1-1 23
10. Lynden Christian 2-0 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: La Salle 9.

___

Class 2B
1. Adna (8) 2-0 80
2. Kalama 1-1 66
3. Tri-Cities Prep 2-0 60
4. Napavine 1-1 51
5. Rainier 2-0 47
6. Northwest Christian (Colbert) 2-0 44
7. Asotin 1-1 23
8. Toledo 1-1 16
9. Onalaska 2-0 11
(tie) Liberty (Spangle) 0-2 11

Others receiving 6 or more points: DeSales 9. Wahkiakum 7.

___

Class 1B
1. Almira Coulee-Hartline (7) 2-0 70
2. Odessa Harrington 2-0 63
3. Garfield-Palouse 2-0 47
4. Sunnyside Christian 1-1 35
5. Lummi 1-1 33

Others receiving 6 or more points: Entiat 20. Republic 12.

___