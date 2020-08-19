https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Washington-Atlanta-Runs-15496667.php Washington-Atlanta Runs Published 7:28 pm EDT, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police: Man stabbed at McDonald’s in Stamford 2 Neighbors, developer stand their ground over housing complex 3 Cary Owsley Brings Fresh Coat Painters to Virginia Beach 4 SNAP recipients who lost power can receive replacement benefits 5 Officials: Person pulled from water revived with CPR 6 Westport school board approves hybrid model for reopening 7 Photos: Family, friends honor Fairfield teen killed in crash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.