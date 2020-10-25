Recommended Video:

Dallas 3 0 0 0 3
Washington 9 13 0 3 25
First Quarter

Was_safety, 7:45.

Was_Gibson 12 run (Hopkins kick), 3:48.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 45, 1:52.

Second Quarter

Was_McLaurin 52 pass from K.Allen (pass failed), 9:54.

Was_L.Thomas 15 pass from K.Allen (Hopkins kick), 3:08.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 30, 13:23.

A_0.

___

Dal Was
First downs 12 21
Total Net Yards 142 397
Rushes-yards 26-83 39-208
Passing 59 189
Punt Returns 1-0 1-3
Kickoff Returns 2-97 2-39
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-22-1 15-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-55 2-5
Punts 5-43.4 2-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-49 4-30
Time of Possession 23:36 36:24

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 12-45, Dalton 3-16, Pollard 8-16, Cooper 1-5, Lamb 1-1, DiNucci 1-0. Washington, Gibson 20-128, McKissic 5-35, Barber 10-34, K.Allen 4-11.

PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 9-19-1-75, DiNucci 2-3-0-39. Washington, K.Allen 15-25-0-194.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 7-80, Schultz 2-22, Elliott 1-6, Pollard 1-6. Washington, McLaurin 7-90, Thomas 4-60, McKissic 2-16, Sims 1-22, Sprinkle 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 44.