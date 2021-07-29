Warriors draft F Jonathan Kuminga from the Congo at No. 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors selected forward Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 pick of the NBA draft on Thursday night after he played last season with the G League Ignite following a 2016 move from his home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
At No. 14, Golden State selected guard Moses Moody out of Arkansas, where he played one collegiate season for former Warriors coach Eric Musselman. Moody led the Razorbacks in scoring with an average of 16.8 points — third in the SEC and fourth best among NCAA freshmen.