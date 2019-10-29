Warriors-Pelicans, Box

GOLDEN STATE (134)

Russell 9-21 3-6 24, Robinson III 5-13 2-2 12, Green 7-12 2-3 16, Curry 9-17 4-4 26, Poole 4-10 2-2 13, Spellman 3-7 2-4 8, Chriss 2-3 0-0 4, Paschall 4-5 0-0 8, Bowman 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 8-14 3-3 23. Totals 51-104 18-24 134.

NEW ORLEANS (123)

Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Ingram 10-23 3-5 27, Okafor 3-4 0-0 6, Ball 4-10 2-2 12, Redick 1-10 2-3 5, Williams 6-10 1-4 16, Melli 1-4 0-1 2, Hayes 9-11 1-3 19, Jackson 4-11 0-0 9, Alexander-Walker 6-11 1-2 15. Totals 48-103 12-22 123.

Golden State 27 45 31 31—134 New Orleans 23 32 24 44—123

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-35 (Lee 4-6, Curry 4-10, Poole 3-5, Russell 3-11, Spellman 0-1, Robinson III 0-1, Green 0-1), New Orleans 15-47 (Ingram 4-9, Williams 3-6, Alexander-Walker 2-4, Hart 2-5, Ball 2-6, Jackson 1-5, Redick 1-9, Hayes 0-1, Melli 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 61 (Green 17), New Orleans 41 (Ingram 10). Assists_Golden State 37 (Curry 11), New Orleans 36 (Ball, Alexander-Walker 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, New Orleans 20. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Delay of game). A_17,307 (16,867).