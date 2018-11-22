Kenyans Cheserek, Chespol win 82nd Manchester Road Race

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Edward Cheserek and Celliphine Chespol of Kenya have won the 82nd running of the Manchester Road Race in frigid conditions.

Cheserek covered the 4.748-mile (7.641-kilometer) distance in an unofficial time of 21 minutes, 16 seconds. Paul Chelimo, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a distant second in 21:44 and Andy Butchart, of Flagstaff, Arizona, crossed one second back to grab third place.

In an exciting women's race, just a second separated Chespol — with an unofficial clocking of 24:33 — from Buze Diriba of Ethiopia. Emily Sisson of Providence, Rhode Island, was a close third in an unofficial 24:36.

Race officials had set up warming centers Thursday to help keep runners from developing hypothermia before the annual Thanksgiving Day road race.

About 15,000 people braved the low temperatures and high winds.