Wall to miss Wizards' game at Indiana with injured heel

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star guard John Wall will miss the Washington Wizards' game Monday night at Indiana with bone spurs in his left heel.

Coach Scott Brooks has not said how much more time, if any, Wall might miss. He will be replaced in the lineup by Austin Rivers.

Wall sat out Wednesday's victory at Atlanta, returned to action in Saturday's loss at Cleveland and scored one point — a career low. He is averaging 20.4 points and 8.3 assists.

Brooks says Wall felt better Monday than he did Sunday and that the Wizards still have a "few more days" before making "the next decision."

The Wizards are on the final stop of a four-game trip and return home to face Boston on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports