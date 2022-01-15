Wake Forest ends 9-game skid against Virginia, 63-55 Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 7:03 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 15 points to lead four in double figures and Wake Forest pulled away in the final six minutes to beat Virginia 63-55 on Saturday, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.
Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three of its last four while also ending a six-game skid in Charlottesville.