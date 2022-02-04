Skip to main content
WASHINGTON 84, CALIFORNIA 61

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Matthews 30 5-9 0-0 0-5 3 1 11
Roberts 26 2-4 0-0 1-8 0 4 4
Bey 32 7-14 2-2 0-0 1 2 20
T.Brown 33 8-17 3-3 2-3 8 1 19
Davis 33 7-10 0-0 2-6 4 0 19
Fuller 17 2-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 5
Bajema 15 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Wilson 9 0-1 1-2 3-5 0 3 1
Sorn 3 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 2
Grant 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Penn 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-64 6-7 9-34 18 12 84

Percentages: FG .516, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Davis 5-7, Bey 4-7, Bajema 1-1, Fuller 1-3, Matthews 1-3, T.Brown 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Matthews 3, T.Brown 2, Bey, Wilson).

Turnovers: 7 (T.Brown 2, Davis, Fuller, Penn, Sorn, Wilson).

Steals: 3 (Fuller, Roberts, T.Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anticevich 21 3-10 1-2 1-6 0 1 7
Kuany 8 1-3 1-2 1-1 1 1 3
Thiemann 15 2-5 2-2 0-1 0 1 6
Celestine 20 3-8 0-0 1-1 2 0 8
Shepherd 26 2-8 2-2 0-0 2 1 6
Foreman 26 3-9 1-2 1-4 0 1 8
Alajiki 19 2-3 1-2 2-5 2 1 7
Roberson 17 0-1 0-1 0-1 2 2 0
J.Brown 16 1-2 0-0 2-3 3 2 2
Anyanwu 12 3-5 2-4 3-3 0 1 8
Hyder 12 0-3 2-2 2-6 2 0 2
Klonaras 8 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 4
Totals 200 22-62 12-19 13-32 14 11 61

Percentages: FG .355, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Alajiki 2-2, Celestine 2-5, Foreman 1-6, Kuany 0-1, Shepherd 0-3, Anticevich 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hyder).

Turnovers: 9 (Alajiki 2, Anticevich 2, Shepherd 2, Klonaras, Kuany, Roberson).

Steals: 3 (Foreman 2, Celestine).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington 38 46 84
California 29 32 61

A_4,038 (11,877).