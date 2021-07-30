Votto homers in 7th straight game, Reds beat Mets 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night.

Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco's first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.