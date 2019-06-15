Vogt, Yastrzemski team up to lead Giants over Brewers 8-7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Catcher Steven Vogt hit two triples and left fielder Mike Yastrzemski made a nifty catch for the final out to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Saturday.

The Giants rallied from a 5-1 deficit for their fourth straight win.

Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 26th homer for the Brewers, who have lost three of four after a four-game winning streak.

Yelich connected for a solo drive with two outs in the ninth and Ryan Braun followed with a single for his third hit. Yasmani Grandal then hit a drive to left-center field, but Yastrzemski rushed over and in for a diving grab to end it.

Will Smith wound up with his 18th save in 18 tries. Smith pitched for the fourth time in five days.

Vogt became the first Giants catcher to triple twice in a game since Steve Nicosia did it in July 18, 1984. Vogt hadn't hit a triple since May 4, 2017.

Vogt and Brandon Crawford, who doubled twice, each had three hits. Kevin Pillar had two hits and drove in two runs.

The Giants scored twice in the seventh off Junior Guerra (2-1) for a 7-6 lead. Vogt tripled with one out, Pillar hit an RBI single and Crawford doubled home the go-ahead run.

Giants reliever Trevor Gott (3-0) pitched an inning in which he gave up one run for the win.

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson gave up four runs on five hits in four-plus innings of five-hit ball. The 30-year-old right-hander was making his second start after missing all of last season recovering from shoulder surgery.

Nelson retired 11 straight after yielding two hits to start the game, but lost command pitching into the fifth, when he walked three straight to start the inning before manager Craig Counsell summoned reliever Adrian Houser.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner gave up three earned in six innings.

Yelich extended his hitting streak to 12 games and Manny Piña also homered for the Brewers.

Bumgarner passed Carl Hubbell for the all-time franchise strikeout record for left-handers with 1,678. He is sixth all-time on the franchise list. Christy Mathewson (2,504) holds the all-time franchise record.

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (left arm) was scheduled to throw long toss on Saturday.

Giants: C Buster Posey had the day off after a night game on Friday.

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (3-1, 3.80) pitched a season-high six innings of four-hit ball in his last start on June 9 in a 5-2 win against Pittsburgh in which he wasn't involved in the decision.

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (3-5, 3.72) takes the mound for the first time since June 8. The 34-year-old is 8-9 with a 4.71 ERA on six or more days or rest.

