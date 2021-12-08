Virginia Tech shuts down Cornell in 93-60 win Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 11:42 p.m.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half and seven Hokies hit double figures in a 93-60 win over Cornell on Wednesday night.
Aluma was 8-of-9 shooting and the Hokies (7-3) shot 54%, including 12 of 23 from the arc, in ending the Big Red's four-game winning streak. Darius Maddox added 14 points, Nahiem Alleyne 13, and Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla 11 each. Justyn Mutts and David N'Guessan had 10 points each.