Vikings-Seahawks Stats
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|Seattle
|0
|3
|0
|18—21
|Second Quarter
Sea_FG Janikowski 37, 14:11.
|Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Janikowski 35, 13:22.
Sea_Carson 2 run (Lockett pass from R.Wilson), 2:53.
Sea_Coleman 29 fumble return (Janikowski kick), 2:35.
Min_Cook 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:10.
A_69,007.
|Min
|Sea
|First downs
|16
|19
|Total Net Yards
|276
|274
|Rushes-yards
|21-77
|42-214
|Passing
|199
|60
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-17
|Kickoff Returns
|3-64
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-33-0
|10-20-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|2-12
|Punts
|5-42.6
|5-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-51
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|28:11
|31:49
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 13-55, Thielen 1-8, Diggs 1-5, Cousins 3-5, Murray 3-4. Seattle, Carson 22-90, R.Wilson 7-61, Penny 8-44, Davis 3-22, Lockett 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 20-33-0-208. Seattle, R.Wilson 10-20-1-72.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 5-70, Cook 5-28, Diggs 4-76, Treadwell 3-16, Rudolph 2-7, Conklin 1-11. Seattle, Lockett 5-42, Vannett 1-12, Fant 1-9, Davis 1-5, E.Dickson 1-4, J.Brown 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
