Vescovi scores 23, No. 18 Vols rally past Florida 78-71 AL LESAR, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 8:52 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and No. 18 Tennessee rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Florida 78-71 on Wednesday night.
Vescovi connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers. Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 and Josiah-Jordan James scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).