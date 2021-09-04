Verdugo's RBI single in bottom of 9th lifts Bosox past Tribe MAUREEN MULLEN, Associated Press Sep. 4, 2021 Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 9:04 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.
“For me, I took it personal and it helped me lock in a little extra,” Verdugo said of his game-winning hit, following an intentional walk to J.D. Martinez. “I’m just happy that everything worked out for us.”