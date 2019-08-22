Vela scores 2 goals, LAFC beats Earthquakes 4-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored two goals to reach 26 on the season, Diego Rossi got his 14th in the sixth minute and Los Angeles FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (19-3-4) has won all four meetings between the clubs, outscoring the Earthquakes 15-3. San Jose (11-10-5) lost its third straight following a five-game undefeated run.

Vela's second goal in the 41st minute highlighted the match as he dribbled past three defenders and goalkeeper Daniel Vega for an easy finish. He also powered a shot off Vega on a penalty kick in the 17th.

Vela ranks fifth in MLS history for goals in a season, moving five away from tying Josef Martinez's record of 31 with eight games remaining.

San Jose coach Matías Almeyda was ejected late in the first half after a long argument with the referee.