Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 52 21 39 60 25 26 6 1 8 95 .221 F 67 Max Pacioretty 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 .138 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 52 17 25 42 16 39 3 0 4 165 .103 D 27 Shea Theodore 50 8 34 42 26 14 0 0 0 156 .051 F 71 William Karlsson 53 14 24 38 18 4 1 0 4 102 .137 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 48 13 21 34 20 27 2 0 4 79 .165 F 89 Alex Tuch 52 18 14 32 17 26 2 0 3 126 .143 D 23 Alec Martinez 52 9 22 31 26 12 3 0 2 85 .106 F 19 Reilly Smith 50 11 9 20 7 16 3 2 1 109 .101 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 38 5 14 19 17 10 0 0 1 111 .045 F 92 Tomas Nosek 38 8 10 18 7 10 0 0 2 59 .136 D 14 Nicolas Hague 49 5 11 16 11 31 0 0 0 72 .069 F 10 Nicolas Roy 47 6 8 14 7 14 0 0 1 44 .136 F 28 William Carrier 49 5 7 12 -3 14 0 0 0 61 .082 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 48 2 9 11 7 22 0 0 1 51 .039 F 9 Cody Glass 27 4 6 10 6 8 4 0 0 28 .143 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 41 2 8 10 -6 30 0 0 0 44 .045 D 3 Brayden McNabb 38 2 5 7 7 16 0 0 0 38 .053 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 28 3 2 5 -4 2 0 0 0 31 .097 F 75 Ryan Reaves 37 1 4 5 0 27 0 0 0 26 .038 F 26 Mattias Janmark 12 1 3 4 2 2 0 0 0 19 .053 D 22 Nick Holden 17 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 23 .000 F 13 Tomas Jurco 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 .000 F 18 Peyton Krebs 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 15 Dylan Sikura 5 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 53 179 308 487 228 390 30 3 37 1719 .104 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 119 192 311 -240 413 19 2 13 1466 .081 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 34 2026 2.07 24 10 0 5 70 949 0.926 0 1 2 90 Robin Lehner 18 1096 2.3 13 3 2 1 42 484 0.913 0 1 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 53 3216 2.19 38 13 2 6 116 1464 .919 179 308 390 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3216 3.23 15 28 10 3 171 1711 .896 119 192 413