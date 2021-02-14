Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 14, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 12 4 12 16 7 9 1 0 3 23 .174 F 67 Max Pacioretty 12 6 5 11 6 4 1 0 1 50 .120 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 12 4 6 10 6 22 1 0 1 29 .138 D 27 Shea Theodore 10 3 7 10 8 2 0 0 0 35 .086 F 89 Alex Tuch 12 4 6 10 0 10 1 0 0 21 .190 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 12 5 4 9 6 2 2 0 2 13 .385 F 71 William Karlsson 12 3 5 8 4 0 0 0 1 22 .136 D 23 Alec Martinez 12 0 8 8 10 4 0 0 0 16 .000 F 9 Cody Glass 8 2 5 7 1 0 2 0 0 11 .182 F 19 Reilly Smith 12 3 2 5 6 2 0 1 0 28 .107 D 14 Nicolas Hague 9 1 3 4 4 2 0 0 0 13 .077 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 9 1 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 25 .040 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 12 2 1 3 4 6 0 0 1 15 .133 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 9 0 2 2 -1 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 10 Nicolas Roy 12 1 1 2 1 6 0 0 0 9 .111 F 28 William Carrier 12 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 14 .000 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 5 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 92 Tomas Nosek 10 1 0 1 -1 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 75 Ryan Reaves 12 0 1 1 -2 9 0 0 0 7 .000 D 22 Nick Holden 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 .000 D 3 Brayden McNabb 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 12 40 73 113 52 100 8 1 9 370 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 12 27 42 69 -55 94 6 1 2 303 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 7 418 1.58 6 1 0 1 11 166 0.934 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 5 304 2.96 3 1 1 0 15 136 0.89 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 12 725 2.17 9 2 1 1 26 302 .911 40 73 100 OPPONENT TOTALS 12 725 3.17 3 8 1 1 38 368 .892 27 42 94 More for youSportsUConn men notch much-needed, 'gut-check' win at Xavier...By David BorgesSportsChristyn Williams bounces back as No. 2 UConn beats...By Doug Bonjour