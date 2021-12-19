Vegas 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 1 0 2 1 \u2014 4 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 2 0 \u2014 3 Vegas won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 14 (Whitecloud, Smith), 6:56. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 10 (Wahlstrom, Dobson), 11:08 (pp). Second Period_None. Third Period_3, Vegas, Theodore 5 (Pacioretty, Stephenson), 5:46 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Bellows 2 (Parise), 14:19. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 5 (Wahlstrom, Lee), 17:40. 6, Vegas, Theodore 6 (Pietrangelo), 19:12. Overtime_None. Shootout_Vegas 2 (Theodore G, Marchessault NG, Roy G), N.Y. Islanders 0 (Beauvillier NG, Wahlstrom NG). Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-10-11-1_34. N.Y. Islanders 7-9-9-7_32. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3. Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 13-9-0 (32 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 7-7-4 (34-31). A_0 (17,113). T_2:44. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Libor Suchanek.