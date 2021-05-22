Skip to main content
Vegas 4, Minnesota 0

Vegas 1 2 1 4
Minnesota 0 0 0 0

First Period_1, Vegas, Roy 1 (Kolesar), 10:37.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Tuch 3 (Stephenson, Whitecloud), 9:08. 3, Vegas, Stone 3, 13:41 (sh).

Third Period_4, Vegas, Roy 2 (Kolesar, Janmark), 18:32 (en).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-5-4_18. Minnesota 11-11-13_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 3-1-0 (35 shots-35 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 1-3-0 (17-14).

A_4,500 (18,064). T_2:24.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Libor Suchanek.

