Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Vegas 0 1 1 1 — 3 Minnesota 0 0 2 0 — 2 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 13 (Janmark), 8:30. Third Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 25 (Hartman, Zuccarello), 11:13. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 26 (Hartman), 13:23. 4, Vegas, Smith 10 (Martinez, Karlsson), 15:44 (pp). Overtime_5, Vegas, Pietrangelo 5 (Marchessault, Tuch), 1:53. Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-12-12-2_34. Minnesota 10-8-9-1_28. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 3. Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 24-10-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 18-7-5 (34-31). A_3,000 (18,064). T_2:38. Referees_Kelly Sutherland, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.