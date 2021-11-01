Vasilevskiy, Cirelli help Lightning end Capitals' streak MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 11:16 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves, Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Washington 3-2 Monday night, ending the Capitals' eight-game season-opening point streak.
Tampa Bay also got goals from Alex Killorn and Brayden Point. Taylor Raddysh picked up his first NHL point, coming in his eighth game, by assisting on Point's goal.