Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|3
|2
|—
|6
First Period_1, Vancouver, Beagle 1, 3:45.
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Roussel 2 (Sutter), 2:09. 3, Vancouver, Stecher 2 (Pettersson, Sutter), 6:49. 4, Vancouver, Boeser 3 (Pettersson, Hughes), 8:06 (pp).
Third Period_5, St. Louis, Schwartz 3 (Dunn, O'Reilly), 6:32. 6, Vancouver, Motte 3 (Sutter, Beagle), 13:19. 7, St. Louis, Schwartz 4 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 18:38. 8, Vancouver, Motte 4, 19:10 (en).
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-11-13_36. Vancouver 13-8-4_25.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 2-1-1 (6 shots-5 saves), St. Louis, Binnington 0-4-1 (18-14). Vancouver, Markstrom 7-2-1 (36-34).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:29.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.
